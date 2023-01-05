Boyfriend Of Dennis Eckersley’s Homeless Daughter Surfaces

If you thought Alexandra Eckersley was a wreck, wait till you see her boyfriend.

Last Monday, MLB great Dennis Eckersley’s adopted daughter, Alexandra, was arrested in New Hampshire after giving birth to a baby in the woods and abandoning the baby boy alone naked in freezing temperatures.

The 26-year-old woman, who was living in a tent in the woods, was charged with felony reckless conduct, second-degree assault/extreme indifference, endangering the welfare of a child, and falsifying physical evidence after misleading authorities on the whereabouts of the child.

When Alexandra Eckersley fled the scene, no father to the newborn baby was present, but this week, the Daily Mail identified the man as 45-year-old George Theberge.

Theberge was reportedly at the tent when the baby was born but fled the scene when authorities showed up to speak with Alexandra.

He was previously arrested in 2017 for possessing “$24,000 worth of fentanyl, crack cocaine and several thousands of dollars in cash” during a drug raid, according to the Mail.

Alexandra Eckersley (Left), George Theberge (Right)

“Some people don’t want to be inside,” Theberge told NPHR in June 2021. ‘If they want to come to an encampment like this, or a community, [the city] could give us that option. Don’t force us to go into a shelter.”

RELATED: DAUGHTER OF MLB HALL OF FAMER DENNIS ECKERSLEY CHARGED WITH ENDANGERING NEWBORN AFTER LEAVING BABY ALONE, NAKED IN FREEZING TEMPERATURES

Alexandra’s father, Dennis Eckersley, is a Hall of Fame closer, having pitched for the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Oakland A’s and St. Louis Cardinals across 24 seasons.

The Eckersley family released a statement, as relayed by Concord Monitor, following the arrest.

“We are utterly devastated by the events that unfolded on Christmas night when our daughter, Allie, delivered a baby while living in a tent,” the statement read in part. “It is heartbreaking that a child was born under such unthinkable conditions and in such tragic circumstances.

“Though it is painful to share, we feel it necessary to offer greater context of Allie’s circumstances and background,” the family added.

“Allie has suffered from severe mental illness her entire life and was hospitalized numerous times for her illness and lived in several residential programs.

“Once Allie became an adult there was even less we could do because she was legally free to make her own decisions as long as she was not a danger to herself or others.”

The family’s attorney, Eric MacLeish, noted that it would seek guardianship over the newborn.

“The baby did live and that is one of the reasons the family is filing [for guardianship]; they want more information,” said MacLeish. “We understand the baby is at Dartmouth-Hitchcock [Medical Center] and is improving.”