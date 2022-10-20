Man Fired After ‘Glad He Did It’ Tweet Regarding Alabama WR Jermaine Burton Hitting Female Tennessee Fan

Kele Inc., a building products supply company in Memphis, Tenn., has apparently fired an employee for condoning Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan on the field Saturday after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

“I am glad he did it,” a person said on Twitter on Tuesday in reference to Burton’s swat of the female fan. “Should have knocked her head off. Not supposed to be on the field anyway.”

@KeleSolutions, the Twitter handle of Kele Inc., responded Wednesday afternoon by saying, “Kele does not stand for or tolerate offensive or hateful comments toward any group or individual. We take this issue very seriously, and as a result, Kele and this employee have parted ways.”

Kele does not stand for or tolerate offensive or hateful comments toward any group or individual. We take this issue very seriously, and as a result, Kele and this employee have parted ways. — Kele Inc. (@KeleSolutions) October 19, 2022

OutKick contacted Kele Inc. on Wednesday twice and was directed to Human Resources and to Marketing. Neither department confirmed that Kele Inc. had fired someone for a tweet condoning Burton’s behavior after the game.

A person identified as a Kele Inc. employee tweeted on Tuesday the tweet below in reference to Burton’s action.

Kele Inc. did not confirm or deny that a Steve Lemmons was, or is, one of its employees, or that anyone was fired.

OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted about the Burton incident Tuesday night.

If a girl rushes the field to celebrate her team winning a big game then a football player can hit her if he wants to do so. This is your actual argument that you put your name behind on social media. Some of y’all have mush for brains. https://t.co/iL3LV2B16U — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 19, 2022

The simpler solution would be don’t hit a girl, William. The number of dudes on Twitter who jump in the comments to defend guys who hit girls never ceases to amaze me. https://t.co/665sj9tT2N — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 19, 2022

Alabama football coach Nick Saban said Wednesday night that any decisions regarding Burton would be handled in house.

“We handle discipline issues internally, and that’s the way we’ll handle this,” Saban said at his usual Wednesday night press conference. “Respect other people. That’s on us to do that, and that’s certainly a lesson for all of us to learn relative to this.”

A statement by Saban was released by Alabama’s sports information department Wednesday morning after first learning of the incident via OutKick’s Trey Wallace breaking the story Tuesday night.

Alabama WR allegedly struck Tennessee fan postgame.



OutKick reached out to the woman in the video. https://t.co/IrwGuyvm79 — OutKick (@Outkick) October 19, 2022

“We are aware of the situation with Jeremaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said in the release. “We are currently working together to gather more information.”

Saban was asked about the incident on the weekly SEC coaches’ teleconference later Wednesday morning

“I think it’s a difficult situation for the league,” Saban said when asked about crowd control in general as the field has been stormed the last six times Alabama has lost on the road.

“I think it’s a difficult situation for all of us that are in the situation,” he said. “We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody whether they should or shouldn’t be there. I think you have to have respect for other people, but at the same time it’s a difficult situation for all of us.”