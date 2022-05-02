Alabama CB Eli Ricks Arrested For Marijuana Possession And Speeding In Mississippi

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested on Sunday on charges of first offense marijuana possession, speeding and driving without insurance near Laurel, Mississippi, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricks, who was the No. 1 cornerback in the nation out of the Los Angeles, California, area in 2020 when he signed with LSU, transferred to Alabama after the 2021 season at LSU via the portal. He made the freshmen All-SEC team in 2020 after intercepting four passes with two returned for touchdowns.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
