Major Airline Will Now Allow Male Pilots To Dress As Women And Wear Lipstick

Ever been on a plane with a male pilot who had no idea if he/she was a boy/girl? Well, if you’re across the pond and forced to fly British Airways, buckle up!

Even though literally nobody was asking for it, the airline announced Thursday that it will now allow male pilots to dress as women with makeup and handbags.

Nope. That ain’t satire.

“Be bold, be proud and be yourself,” the airline reportedly wrote in an internal memo, adding that they hoped this groundbreaking moment would be “embraced by everyone regardless of gender, gender identity, ethnicity, background, culture, sexual identity or otherwise.”

British Airways pilots are now free to express themselves! (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

British Airways will now let pilots wear makeup

I don’t know about you, but I certainly feel much safer 36,000 feet in the sky knowing that Capt. Ron and First Officer Chuck are now allowed to apply lipstick in the cockpit. Thank God British Airways is focusing on the important parts of air travel.

And yes, that’s exactly what they’ll be doing if they so choose, according to the memo.

Male pilots and cabin crew at the airline now can wear a “touch of mascara and lip color,” false eyelashes and painted nails.

“We are proud of our colleagues at British Airways, and we are committed to an inclusive working environment,” a BA spokesperson told MailOnline. “We have worked with our people to create updated guidelines for grooming, beauty and accessories, allowing colleagues to bring the best, most authentic version of themselves to work every day.”

Thank Goodness. I was worried we weren’t getting authentic drag queens in the sky. Phew.

Don’t worry, the airline has also dropped the “ladies and gentlemen” announcement to “make all customers feel welcome.” Oh, men are also now allowed to have their hair in a bun.

The airline has certainly come a long way since that one time a flight attendant got caught offering sex between flights.

Penny Tration chats to Maxi Shield during Virgin Atlantic Australia’s special Pride Flight bound for Sydney. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Virgin Atlantic introducing pronoun badges

Not to be outdone, BA’s top competitor – Virgin Atlantic – took it all a step further.

The airline will apparently be introducing pronoun badges and will allows its pilots to choose the uniform of their choice – red or burgundy – regardless of gender. Men can also wear skirts and women can wear trousers.

The good news is, Virgin has decided to maintain its strict no-visible-tattoos policy. Sorry, Capt. Bill, better make sure that skirt covers the ink!

I can’t believe everything I just wrote.

Happy Friday!