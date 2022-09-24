Prankster Hacked Airplane’s Intercom System, Moaned On It Throughout The Flight

You never know what’s going to happen when you board an airplane these days. People will do just about anything during a flight. Passengers are willing to throw hands or drop nudes at a moment’s notice.

A recent American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Dallas was interrupted by a prankster who hacked into the airplane’s intercom system. It was unclear if a passenger on the plane was responsible or if someone was able to jump on the intercom remotely.

TikTok/Emerson Collins

Whoever it was kept moaning on the intercom throughout the flight. A passenger, Emerson Collins, captured it all and shared it on social media. He wasn’t sure if the prankster was having an orgasm or vomiting.

“Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system, and continues to make a sound that is somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting,” he said.

That’s One Way To Describe It

As Collins was recording a flight attendant got on the intercom to address the odd noises. She said, “Ladies and gentlemen, we realize there is an extremely irritating sound coming over the public announcement.”

“The flight deck is trying to troubleshoot to try and turn it off, so please be patient with us. We know this is a very off anomaly, and none of us are enjoying it.”

Speak for yourself, it certainly looks like Collins was enjoying the added in-flight entertainment. After the flight attendant’s announcement he asked, “Who is having a puke-yank?!”

The flight crew didn’t seem to enjoy the unexpected entertainment as much as Collins did. I don’t blame him at all. I love these kinds of things and would have been rolling in the aisle all the way to Dallas.