Biological Male Wins Miss America Competition For First Time

Biologically male teenager Brían Nguyen recently became the first transgender contestant to win a Miss America event.



The competition, which was for “Miss Greater Derry 2023” in New Hampshire, is part of the Miss America series of beauty pageants.

Brian Nguyen, biological male competitor, celebrates winning Miss Greater Derry in New Hampshire. Nguyen became the first transgender individual to win a Miss America competition. (Instagram)

This comes after a recent court ruling confirmed that transgender contestants could be excluded from competitions without penalty:

READ: TRANSGENDER CONTESTANTS CAN BE EXCLUDED FROM BEAUTY PAGEANT AFTER COURT RULING

But the Miss America organizers clearly had no issue with a biological male competing in a competition with women.

This is another indication that activists intend to ”normalize” the disruption of spaces traditionally reserved for women.

Just recently, the Biden administration invited one of the more extreme activists into the White House to discuss normalizing women having bulges.

Transgender athletes have dominated sports competitions, spurring complaints from biological females repeatedly losing to physically superior contestants.

Safety concerns have also become increasingly important. Just recently, a biologically male transgender volleyball player injured a high schooler with a vicious spike.

Rugby leagues have prohibited biological males from competing against females.

Obviously beauty pageants don’t present the safety risk that sports do. But this represents a further encroachment into traditionally women’s competitions.

The left, which claims to be on the side of ”women’s rights,” once again has no interest in protecting women. Appeasing the transgender lobby clearly has more importance than actually defending biological females.

As long as transgender contestants continue to be rewarded, this kind of behavior will continue.