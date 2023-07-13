Videos by OutKick

Mac Jones’ second year in the NFL did not go according to plan. He hopes to silence the doubters this fall and is already doing exactly that ahead of training camp.

Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was a Pro Bowler as a rookie and completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns en route to a 10-7 record. 2022 did not go as well.

Not only did Jones miss time due to injury, during which rookie phenom Bailey Zappe made his case for the starting job by electrifying the nation, he struggled. The former Alabama signal-caller saw his completion percentage drop by more than two percent, threw just 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and won only six of 14 games to miss out on the playoffs.

There was a lot of hate toward Jones last season. Trade rumors swirled for week and a quarterback competition with Zappe loomed over the organization. A losing record certainly did not help.

Jones and the Patriots’ offense was being led by Matt Patricia, a defensive coach, and Joe Judge, a failed head coach who spent the majority of his career working with special teams. It was a recipe for disaster and led to a lot of contention within the New England organization.

Despite being set up to fail, a frequent talking point surrounding Jones was his “noodle arm.” They called him a “pea shooter” who can only dink and dunk.

There were certainly some bad throws throughout the year. Jones threw three picks against Buffalo.

However, there were also some promising moments— both as a rookie and in between the sophomore struggles. It wasn’t all bad!

Jones to Agholor for 6



Both teams score opening drive TDs 👀



📺: #NEvsMIN on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TePpxXTdES pic.twitter.com/76lytRYFwq — NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2022

And yet, the narrative was entirely negative.

Mac Jones has a cannon.

Regardless of how things went last year, to say that Jones doesn’t have the ability to throw a deep ball is ludicrous. He showed as much during a youth clinic held at the Patriots’ practice facility this week.

Jones uncorked a 70-yard bomb that was right on the money.

Who says you’ve gotta wait two weeks to see some Patriots football, huh?!?



One lucky YMCA Metro West camper hauls in a bomb from Mac Jones — inside the Patriots bubble for a NOBULL youth clinic — that goes for a 70-yard touchdown he’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/EHr1EU6tPL — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 12, 2023

Yes, Jones was throwing against air. Yes, there was not a 300-pound nose tackle running at him full speed. That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a rocket launcher where his arm should be.

All of those things can be true.

Hate on Jones all you want, fine. But calling him “noodle arm” is simply incorrect.

Whether he can find success in 2023 has yet to be seen, but it is not for lack of arm strength!