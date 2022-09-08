Ole Miss Honors Luke Knox With Special On-Field Tribute As Brother Dawson, Knox Family Returns To Oxford

Florida International University linebacker Luke Knox tragically passed away at the age of 22 last month. Luke, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, was beloved and was amongst the biggest leaders in the locker room.

Prior to his time in Miami, Luke was a three-star recruit out of Nashville. He began his collegiate career in his brother’s footsteps and spent three seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to play for Mike MacIntyre and the Panthers.

(photo courtesy: @dawsonknox / Instagram)

While in Oxford, Luke Knox made a profound impact both on and off of the field.

Since Luke’s death, there has been an outpouring of support for the Knox family. In Mississippi, in Florida, in Buffalo and across the country. The response has been incredible.

Dawson spoke about how much it means to him and his family earlier this week. In addition, Dawson signed a large contract extension Wednesday. He used the opportunity to dedicate this season to his brother.

“I know that [Luke’s] up in heaven right now, and he’s smiling down, couldn’t be more excited, so this is for him, too,“ Dawson said. “I know he wanted me to give it my all in everything I did, so there’s a little extra motivation for me there this year, because I know he’ll be able to be watching,” he added. “He’s always been my biggest supporter and wants me to be the best player and be the best man I possibly can be.”

The Buffalo Bills open the NFL season on Thursday night. As a result, Dawson will not be playing on Sunday. That allows him and his family to return to Oxford for a home game Saturday.

When the Rebels take the field in front of the Knox family, their former linebacker will be honored in a very special way. Ole Miss included Luke’s No. 16 next to the end zone in red and painted the 16-yard hashmark in red rather than white.

Luke Knox meant so much to so many of us, and we look forward to welcoming his wonderful family back to the Vaught this weekend as we honor Luke’s legacy and his indelible impact on Ole Miss Football. pic.twitter.com/4MsFNEDFCm — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 8, 2022

Luke’s legacy will live on in Oxford forever, but Ole Miss is making sure that his family knows how much he was and is loved when they are back in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.