Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox Comments On Sudden Passing Of Younger Brother

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox suffered the tragic loss of his little brother, Luke Knox, in August.

Luke died at the age of 22, with no official cause of death released, and older brother Dawson took time away from the Bills to mourn the loss.

On Monday, Dawson was back in action and spoke on his experience returning to Buffalo and the wave of support he’s received.

“[I] really felt a lot of love and support over the last few weeks with my brother, my family has been very thankful, and just everybody in Buffalo has been incredible,” Knox said, as relayed by ESPN.

“The amount of texts I’ve gotten, the messages, the posts,” he added. “The moment of silence for the preseason game. It’s just been everything that I expected out of Buffalo and more because this city’s incredible, it’s meant the world to me.”

Dawson spoke on the impact that his young brother’s passing will have in the upcoming season and going forward.

“Just getting back up here, getting in the routine, seeing all my teammates, seeing my coaches, definitely from a distraction standpoint it’s great, too,” Knox added.

“But it’s also very therapeutic just doing what I love with the guys that I love. I know that my brother would want it that way, too. He wants me to give everything I got,” Dawson shared. “I know he is gonna be watching somehow, someway, so yeah, it’s definitely been great being back up here, getting back with all the guys.”

FIU’s program released a statement on the young player’s abrupt death.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” the Panthers announced early Thursday morning.

