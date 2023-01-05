Luka Doncic Makes It Abundantly Clear He Won’t Be Playing 20 Seasons In The NBA Like LeBron James

Believe it or not, Luka Doncic is already in the middle of his fifth season in the NBA. The young Slovenian has taken the NBA by storm and you could make the argument that he’s the best basketball player walking the planet.

What’s scary to think about is that he’s still only 23 years old, and doesn’t turn 24 until the end of February, but fans out there that think we’ll get to witness his greatness for another 15-plus seasons are sorely mistaken.

Doncic has no desire to play in the NBA for 20 seasons.

Speaking with the media and reflecting on LeBron James scoring 90 points over his last two games, Doncic was asked if he thinks anyone will ever catch LBJ on the all-time scoring list.

“It’s always going to be really tough, you’ve got to have a guy that plays for 20 years,” Doncic said.

He then assumed reporters were going to ask if he sees himself playing for 20 seasons and as someone who can catch James on the scoring list.

“If you’re saying me there’s no way because I’m not playing that much,” Doncic said with a smile on his face.

Mavs' @luka7doncic doesn't anticipate playing 20-plus yrs to catch @kingsJames.



"It's always a possibility, but it's going to be really tough. You gotta have a guy that plays for 20yrs… If you're saying me there's no way [cuz] i'm not playing that much."#MFFL #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/gPphA5I7mt — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) January 5, 2023

You have to love the honesty from Doncic.

While it may seem odd for a 23-year-old on top of the NBA world in year five to already be thinking about the end of his career on some level, we have to remember Doncic signed his first professional contract at the age of 13.

Doncic made his professional debut for Real Madrid shortly after turning 16 years old, so while he’s only 23, he’s been at this professional basketball thing for a decade at this point.

Doncic already letting the world know he won’t be playing 20 seasons is on brand for him as well. He’s not the fastest guy nor will he ever be the fittest guy on the court, but he’ll still get buckets against any defender in the NBA. For him to already half-heartedly looking toward retirement makes him that much cooler.

