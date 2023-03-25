Lucas Herbert Is All Of Us With This Chip In The Water Against Rory McIlroy

Videos by OutKick

Lucas Herbert played his butt off in his Saturday match against Rory McIlroy, but still lost. No harm, no foul. Rory is on another planet right now, so it was always gonna be an uphill battle.

That being said, if you’re looking for some relatable golf content from a pro, our man Lucas did happen to give us that today.

He hit some excellent shots. This one, however, was a tough watch.

Lucas Herbert battles Rory McIlroy and the water

Incredible. So bad, and so, so relatable. Everyone who watched that live or just watched it has hit that exact shot. Hell, if I only do that once or twice a round it’s a win in my book.

Not a great lie, but even I didn’t see that result coming. Love the balls on Lucas to go for it – you’re playing Rory McIlroy after all – but it was a high risk-high reward shot, and sometimes those end up in the bottom of the lake.

Just how it goes.

Now, it’s usually not how it goes in the PGA Tour, which makes it all the more jarring. You just don’t see these guys do that very often, so whenever it does happen you’re stunned.

Just a little reminder that golf is hard AF and it’s amazing how good these guys are.

Yep, definitely felt that last one. I have wedges in so many lakes across the country your head would spin.

Anyway, Rory McIlroy, as I said, is unearthly today and promptly advanced to the Elite 8. Yes, I know it’s not called that, but it’s March Madness month, so deal with it.

Also, more of this in golf, please. I know we’ll never get it during a major, and we don’t need it then. But we should 100% get more in-match interviews like this.