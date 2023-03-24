Rory McIlroy Nearly Aces Par 4 18th Hole To Win Match At WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Event

Videos by OutKick
Earlier Thursday, I wrote about “The Jordan Spieth Experience.” That generally means Jordan Spieth gets himself into ridiculous trouble and then gets out of it. “The Rory McIlroy Experience” is a bit different.
It generally involves McIlroy hitting golf balls farther than human beings should be able.
That was also on full display on Thursday afternoon.
McIlroy won on Wednesday against Scott Stallings, 3 & 1. He was a huge favorite to win on Thursday over Denny McCarthy. McCarthy tied Keegan Bradley, but only after blowing a 4UP lead with five holes to play.
McCarthy’s letdown led many to believe he would struggle against one of the world’s best. But the opposite happened … at first. He won three of the first six holes over McIlroy, including an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.
But McIlroy rallied to tie the match on the 10th hole. That deficit must have lit a fire under McIlroy who hit AN ABSOLUTE BOMB on the par-5 12th hole.
Yes, that hole plays downhill and downwind. But McIlroy’s drive settled after an incredible 420-yard journey. That is not a typo.
He had less than 160 yards into the green hitting his second shot on a par-5. His playing partner had over 210 yards to the same green.
Unfortunately, Rory McIlroy missed his seven-foot eagle putt and McCarthy got up-and-down to tie the hole.
Rory McIlory on hole 18 to Rory McIlroy on hole 12: “Hold my beer”
But that was far from McIlroy’s most impressive tee shot of the day.
The Northern Ireland native won the par-5 16th hole to take a one-up lead. The pair tied the 17th hole sending the match to #18.
McCarthy needed to win the hole to tie the match. That’s really hard to do when Rory McIlroy hits the shot that he hit.
Literally, McIlroy nearly aced the par-4 18th hole. His ball settled inside five feet and the match was over.
Talk about a walk-off winner.
This is a guy who just said he supports dialing back distance on golf balls on the PGA Tour. C’mon Rory, we want to see MORE of this. Not LESS of this.
After today, he might be singing a different tune.
