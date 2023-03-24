Rory McIlroy Nearly Aces Par 4 18th Hole To Win Match At WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Event

Videos by OutKick

Earlier Thursday, I wrote about “The Jordan Spieth Experience.” That generally means Jordan Spieth gets himself into ridiculous trouble and then gets out of it. “The Rory McIlroy Experience” is a bit different.

It generally involves McIlroy hitting golf balls farther than human beings should be able.

That was also on full display on Thursday afternoon.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

McIlroy won on Wednesday against Scott Stallings, 3 & 1. He was a huge favorite to win on Thursday over Denny McCarthy. McCarthy tied Keegan Bradley, but only after blowing a 4UP lead with five holes to play.

McCarthy’s letdown led many to believe he would struggle against one of the world’s best. But the opposite happened … at first. He won three of the first six holes over McIlroy, including an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.

But McIlroy rallied to tie the match on the 10th hole. That deficit must have lit a fire under McIlroy who hit AN ABSOLUTE BOMB on the par-5 12th hole.

Yes, that hole plays downhill and downwind. But McIlroy’s drive settled after an incredible 420-yard journey. That is not a typo.

😮 420-yard drive (h/t cart path)

🎯 159 yards ➡️ 7 feet@McIlroyRory enjoyed this par 5. pic.twitter.com/0iXdqB19Ms — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

He had less than 160 yards into the green hitting his second shot on a par-5. His playing partner had over 210 yards to the same green.

Unfortunately, Rory McIlroy missed his seven-foot eagle putt and McCarthy got up-and-down to tie the hole.

Rory McIlory on hole 18 to Rory McIlroy on hole 12: “Hold my beer”

But that was far from McIlroy’s most impressive tee shot of the day.

The Northern Ireland native won the par-5 16th hole to take a one-up lead. The pair tied the 17th hole sending the match to #18.

McCarthy needed to win the hole to tie the match. That’s really hard to do when Rory McIlroy hits the shot that he hit.

One of the greatest drives you will EVER see 🤯@McIlroyRory drives the ball to 3 FEET at the 375-yard par-4 18th with a 349-yard carry to the green! pic.twitter.com/HzhMBtyKkr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

PlayStation golf from Rory McIlroy. 18th hole. Match on the line. 375-yard drive. 188mph ball speed. Three feet left for eagle. #DellMatchPlay pic.twitter.com/K8IGXY4ZTe — Ruairi Fallon (@RuairiFallon) March 23, 2023

Literally, McIlroy nearly aced the par-4 18th hole. His ball settled inside five feet and the match was over.

Talk about a walk-off winner.

This is a guy who just said he supports dialing back distance on golf balls on the PGA Tour. C’mon Rory, we want to see MORE of this. Not LESS of this.

After today, he might be singing a different tune.