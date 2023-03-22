Rory McIlroy Issues A Threat – And Blatant Lie – To The PGA Tour If It Doesn’t Roll Back The Golf Ball

Videos by OutKick

Rory McIlroy supporting the recent proposal to roll back the golf ball is one thing, him sending a threat in the form of a blatant lie is another.

The topic of rolling back the ball came to the forefront of the golf world last week when two of the game’s governing bodies – the USGA and R&A – laid out a local rule proposal to limit hitting distances beginning in 2026. If adopted, the newly nerfed golf ball would not travel beyond 320 yards.

The key phrase there is ‘if adopted.’

The proposal is a local rule meaning tournament organizers could either choose to implement it or not, even on an event-by-event basis.

While the USGA and R&A are very much on board with rolling back the ball in elite competitions, the PGA of America, Augusta National, and the PGA Tour have not officially planted their flags in either camp.

Rory McIlroy has issued a subtle threat at the PGA Tour to adopt the rollback proposal. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and others have slammed the rollback proposal, McIlroy has made it clear that he’s all for it, and did so by issuing a subtle threat in the direction of the PGA Tour.

After laying out the reasons he’s in on rolling back the ball with No Laying Up, McIlroy claimed that he may still decide to use the limited golf ball even if the PGA Tour doesn’t adopt the rule.

“Honestly, for me, the major championships are the biggest deal, so if the PGA Tour doesn’t implement it, I might still play the Model Local Rule ball, because I know that that’ll give me the best chance and the best preparation leading into the major championships,” McIlroy said.

“And again, this is personal preference and personal opinion at this stage of my career. I know that I’m gonna be defined by the amount of major championships that I hopefully will win from now until the end of my career. And that’s the most important thing for me.”

“If that gives me the best chance to succeed at the major championships and feel as prepared as I possibly can be, then that’s what I would do.”

Rory McIlroy’s Threatening Lie At The PGA Tour

This is McIlroy flexing his unofficial spokesperson of the PGA Tour muscles.

McIlroy is the most influential person in golf not named Tiger Woods. The Tour isn’t going to want arguably its biggest star showing up to its tournaments hitting the ball 20+ yards shorter off the tee. That’s less entertaining golf, especially for the new fan the Tour is always in search of.

McIlroy is trying to force the Tour’s hand here, three years before the rule would be implemented, in the friendliest way possible.

He’s also lying.

Rory McIlroy isn’t being honest with himself, or anyone else, with this threat. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McIlroy can say that all he’s concerned about is winning major championships, that’s fine, I support that outlook, but there is absolutely no way he’s going to show up to a PGA Tour event and give up distance while competing for millions of dollars.

McIlroy, just like everyone else, is going to use whatever the current rules are to his advantage every time he tees it up. He isn’t going to show up to The Players, the Tour Championship, or any other Tour events and simply give 20+ yards to every other player in the field just to better prepare for major championships.

McIlroy very rarely swings and misses when he opens his mouth, but he whiffed here.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris