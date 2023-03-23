Jordan Spieth Breaks Young Fan’s Phone With Terrible Tee Shot, Still Manages To Save Par At WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Event

Videos by OutKick

There is something in golf known as “The Jordan Spieth Experience.” It’s hard to really describe. But, you know it when you see it. And boy did fans get to see it on the par-3 seventh hole at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event.

On Wednesday, Spieth defeated Mackenzie Hughes pretty handily, 4&3. But Thursday’s match against Taylor Montgomery didn’t go nearly as smoothly. Like Spieth, Montgomery won his opening match on Wednesday against Shane Lowry.

Thursday’s match started poorly for Spieth as Montgomery captured the first hole with a birdie. But Spieth quickly bounced back, winning the next two holes before dropping the fourth hole, tying the fifth hole and winning the sixth hole.

Even the match heading into number seven was quintessential Jordan Spieth: a roller coaster ride. Lose a hole, win two holes, lose a hole, tie a hole, win a hole. It may not always go well, but it’s always exciting.

Stepping up to the seventh tee, Spieth held a one-up lead over Montgomery. But his tee shot was ATROCIOUS. He blasted it way long and way right. He thought it was out-of-play. And, to be fair, it should have been.

Full “Jordan Spieth Experience” on-display at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

So, he hit a provisional tee shot. That one also missed badly.

But the provisional didn’t matter because Spieth’s tee shot stayed in bounds. How? It hit a fan, then bounced off of the screen of a young fan’s iPhone and broke the phone. Seriously.

Spieth still had to navigate a boulder to chip the ball onto the green. Which he did, but not as well as he would have liked. I could keep describing the events, but I’ll never be able to do it justice. Just watch:

The first part of the video is so relatable to us amateur golfers. Hit a terrible tee shot, have to chip off the rocks, barely keep it on the green … we all know the drill. Except, I’m probably not putting the chip on the green and then at least two-putting from 30 feet.

This dude saves par.

Unfortunately for Spieth, it didn’t matter. Montgomery would go on to win the match, 2 & 1. Spieth now needs to win his match on Friday against Shane Lowry and also needs Montgomery to lose his match to Mackenzie Hughes. If either does not occur, Spieth is eliminated from the event.

If, by chance, both DO happen, then Spieth would face Montgomery in a playoff to advance. That’s the best Jordan can hope for at this point.

Normally, I try to close my articles with some kind of witty one-liner.

But not this one. I saw a tweet this week that perfectly wraps it up, so I’m just going to leave you with that.

If you ever need to explain to someone the Jordan Spieth Experience, show them this screenshot and tell them he made eagle. pic.twitter.com/JEor0h9Nzc — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 10, 2023