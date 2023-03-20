Taylor Moore Plays Spoiler To Win Valspar, The Jordan Spieth Experience, Sergio Garcia Gets Caught Peeing, Adam Schenk Deserves A Week Off

Videos by OutKick

Par Talk, published every Monday on OutKick, gets golf fans caught up on the biggest storylines in the game with insightful opinion you may or may not agree with.

It’s always the underwhelming tournaments on paper that turn into the most action-packed events of the year, which is exactly what the Valspar Championship turned into during Sunday’s final round.

We had Jordan Spieth looking for his first win since April 2022 and Tommy Fleetwood hunting for his first win on U.S. soil with Adam Schenk and Taylor Moore playing the spoiler role. An improbable winner came out on top at Innisbrook, but not after we saw the co-leader hit a ball against a tree and hit a recovery shot left-handed on the 72nd hole.

LIV Golf followed suit with an improbable winner of its own this week, but the most exciting thing that happened during the Tuscon event was Sergio Garcia getting caught on camera peeing next to a tee box.

Let’s just dive right in, we have golf and urination etiquette to talk about.

Taylor Moore Spoils The Fun In Impressive Fashion At The Valspar

The entire golf world seemed to have either Jordan Spieth or Tommy Fleetwood circled as the winner of the Valspar Championship heading into Sunday’s final round at Innisbrook. Spieth was the betting favorite with Fleetwood just behind as both began the day one shot back.

It felt like either Fleetwood was going to finally earn his first win in the States or Spieth was going to add to his trophy cabinet building even more hype around his name heading into the Masters.

Taylor Moore had different plans.

Moore did what he had to do on his opening nine shooting one-under giving himself a chance to win on Copperhead’s difficult back nine.

He took full advantage by picking up a rare birdie on the Par 4 12th before entering the infamous snakepit. Given he was a couple of holes ahead of the Spieth-Schenk final group, it still felt as if Moore was going to stumble somewhere, but refused to do so.

The University of Arkansas product went on to birdie the Par 3 15th and carried that momentum into the Par 4 16th, the second most difficult hole of the week, draining a 26-footer for birdie to tie for the lead.

While picking up back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 was impressive, Moore really showed off the stones on the Par 3 17th by knocking his 30-yard bunker shot to inside two feet to save par.

After posting a 67 and becoming the leader in the clubhouse it became an agonizing waiting game for Moore, but it ultimately worked out for the 29-year-old as he earned his first career win on Tour in what was his 46th start.

Nobody saw Taylor Moore out-clutching the likes of Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood down the stretch, but that’s exactly what he did.

The Jordan Spieth Experience Is Better Than Any Drama On TV

While Taylor Moore was putting on a clinic on how to perform under pressure, Spieth was two groups behind him taking everyone on his latest emotional rollercoaster ride.

With three holes to play Spieth was tied for the lead at 10-under alongside Moore and Schenk, two players that had zero wins between them.

After an impressive par save on the Par 3 15th, Spieth stepped onto the 16th tee box and there were only two logical outcomes: he was either going to find the fairway and make birdie to take the solo lead or hit in the water that hugs the right side of the fairway.

The latter happened. Spieth missed his target by 40 yards and found the drink, but this was only the start of what turned into the thrill ride of all thrill rides.

Spieth was forced to take his drop in front of the hazard, and with over 300 yards to the green, was forced to lay up into the fairway. If he wanted a realistic chance of getting into a playoff with Taylor Moore at 10-under he simply had to save bogey, which is exactly what he did because that’s what Jordan Spieth does.

From 165 yards Spieth hit his fourth shot to 15 feet and he drained the putt to save bogey. As odd as it sounds, walking off the 16th green with a bogey felt like a momentum grabber for Spieth, and it showed on the Par 3 17th as he hit the shot of the day into the 220-yard hole to seven feet.

This was Spieth’s moment, except, it wasn’t.

Spieth didn’t even hit the hole with his birdie try to tie for the lead and the wind was officially out of the sails. He went on to make bogey on the 18th hole to finish in a tie for third place.

While Spieth may not have won, golf fans did. His ability to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride is truly unmatched, and we should all be thankful.

The Golf Gods Punish Adam Schenk, Who Desperately Needs A Week Off

The third member of the late afternoon party at the Valspar was Adam Schenk, and while Spieth’s round had everyone’s focus, it was Schenk who produced the most drama on Sunday.

We have to pick things up with Schenk on the Par 4 12th exactly 71 feet and 1 inch from the cup.

While tied for the lead in the moment, Schenk decided to drop an absolute bomb to take (brief) control of the golf tournament.

He steadied the ship over his next six holes with a couple of impressive up and downs and stood on the 18th tee box tied for the lead, but then the most improbable and cruel thing imaginable happened.

Schenk pulled his tee shot into the left trees, and instead of catching a lucky break like Moore did just a half hour before in the same trees, his golf ball ended up against a tree.

You could give any Tour player 10,000 attempts at trying to hit a ball where Schenk’s ended up and zero would succeed. Schenk had to play his second shot left-handed and put an impressive move on the ball.

The adventure wasn’t over for Schenk on the 72nd hole. Needing to make his 41-foot putt to save par and force a playoff with Moore, Schenk hit the hole with his putt.

Schenk deserves all the credit in the world, not only for his aggressive effort on the putt but for his grittiness all week.

In what was his 10th consecutive start, Schenk somehow found enough energy to go neck-and-neck alongside Jordan Spieth and was one bad break away from having a very legitimate chance at winning the event.

The man deserves a week off alongside his hero of a wife who was out there supporting him at eight months pregnant.

Danny Lee Wins LIV Golf Tuscon, But Sergio Garcia Peeing Steals The Show

While all the drama was unfolding at the Valspar, the LIV Golf event in Tuscon was heading towards a four-man playoff for the individual title.

Danny Lee, a one-time winner on Tour, eventually drained a lengthy putt from off the green to pick up the win over Louis Oosthuizen, Brendan Steele, and Carlos Ortiz.

The ratings for the second LIV event of the season are expected to be bad, very bad.

Sergio Garcia picked up a ninth-place finish in Tuscon, but it’s not his golf that anyone is talking about, instead, it’s the bathroom break he took during Saturday’s second round.

Garcia was caught jogging past a tee box and very clearly started peeing in a bush with Scott Vincent teeing off.

This move is just fine for golfers to pull off at their local track, but not so much during a televised professional event. This isn’t exactly the sort of ‘highlight’ LIV Golf is looking for.

The cameraman here simply needs better awareness. All they had to do was move the camera six inches to the right and nobody would have gotten a glimpse of Garcia.

What’s On Tap

This week we say both hello and farewell to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament in Austin, Texas. It became official earlier this month that the WGC match play event would not be a part of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule and for right now, there are no signs of it returning anytime soon.

Scottie Scheffler is looking to defend his title in Austin while most of the game’s biggest names, other than Justin Thomas, will battle it out in the bracket-style tournament.

Also, we’re less than three weeks away from the Masters. We’re almost there.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris