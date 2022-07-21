LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Had A Big Night At The ESPYs Even Though ESPN Didn’t Use Her Star Power

While ESPN was busy being woke maniacs with Wednesday night’s broadcast of the ESPYs, there were actual athletes the internet cares about in attendance, including NIL queen LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Dunne pumped out a TikTok (1 million views) showing off her ESPYs gown and fired off some quick hitter Instagram Stories for her 1.9 million fans on that social network. And yet she had no chance of even getting a slot as a presenter at an event that was littered with woke queens like Megan Rapinoe who were there to give political speeches to a TV audience at home that couldn’t care less about her dumb politics.

Do you want college-aged adults watching the ESPYs like back in the old days? Do you want guys at home chugging beers, high-fiving after some random wins an ESPY for a wild video? Do you want Livvy Dunne walking out and chins dropping?

Nope?

OK, enjoy going broke.

Olivia Dunne’s major crime?

She doesn’t have a woke history. She has a history of doing gymnastics and dance videos on TikTok and finishing 9th on the uneven bars at the NCAA Championships. In the old days, that would’ve been plenty to get her own when Norm McDonald was hosting the show.

A whole show was done proclaiming that women are underpaid in sports and can’t make a dime. Meanwhile, out in the crowd, Dunne was sitting there in the crowd with a higher salary than anyone in the WNBA. Jewell Lloyd is reportedly the highest-paid WNBA player — $231,000 per year — while Dunne is said to be working on a “mid-six figure” contract with activewear brand Vuori.

It turns out it’s not all bad out there for women in sports, but that would’ve ruined ESPN’s narrative.