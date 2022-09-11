LSU Fan Inexplicably Sneaks Onto Field During A Play Before Security Pummels Him

It’s been a wild day in college football and now the fans are getting in on the action.

And by that, I mean they’re literally wondering onto the field during a play in Baton Rouge.

This dude doesn’t even know what planet he’s on. pic.twitter.com/sAhqMJVz2b — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) September 11, 2022

LSU Fan detained after sneaking onto field

What a scene.

Southern is literally in the shotgun, getting ready to hike the ball not 20 yards up the field, and this cat is taking it all in at the 5-yard-line. Incredible stuff.

Not only does this guy somehow stumble into the best seat in the house, but he goes unnoticed for an entire play! And how about the pose?

My man just strolls onto the field, watches the play, keeps walking up the field like a head coach and then all of a sudden realizes he probably shouldn’t be there but tries to play it off.

Wild stuff.

Finally, about 20 seconds in, he turns around and has finally be discovered. The police are on the scene and instead of going down without a fight, this fan is ready to defend his turf.

He starts shouting at the cops as if he’s entitled to this piece of land and is determined to stake claim to it.

Finally, a second officer arrives and he’s clearly had enough. No arguing. No negotiating. No nonsense.

He knows this is clearly embarrassing for all stadium security involved and he’s gonna send a message to anyone else who dares sneak onto the field.

When it’s all said and done, four officers rally to the scene, cuff the guy and drag him to what I assume to be Death Valley stadium jail.

In a show of pure class, the LSU faithful give him a hearty farewell on his way out.

College football is BACK!