LSU Coach Scolds Players For Dogpiling Cheez-It Mascot During Purdue Blowout

The LSU Tigers kicked the snot out of Drew Brees and Purdue in Monday’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, and the fellas are having one hell of a time!

The Tigers embarrassed the Boilermakers from the word ‘go,’ jumping out to a 14-0 lead before most folks knew the game had even started and taking a 35-0 lead into the half.

The Tigers kept their foot on Purdue’s throat to start the third quarter, tacking on two more scores – one of which came on their version of ‘The Philly Special’ – to take a 49-0 beatdown into the fourth quarter.

After one of the scores – who knows which one because, frankly, I can’t keep up – a couple of the guys decided to go and hang out with the game’s cheesy mascot, and one LSU coach did NOT appreciate how it unfolded.

Cheez-It mascot has himself a day with LSU players

Incredible stuff here. The mascot (I think there’s an actual human in it, right?) just laying there lifeless with a couple D1 college football players rolling around and having a good time.

Of course, there’s still unfinished business to attend to between the hashes, and this assistant coach made sure they knew it.

“GET UP! GET UP!” followed by a smattering of boos from the LSU faithful is NOT what you expect when you’re up 49-0, but Brian Kelly runs a tight ship in the Bayou.

LSU coach tries to save Cheez-It mascot.

And hey! Purdue scored to open the fourth quarter to break the shutout. Maybe the guys got a little too cheesy, too soon?