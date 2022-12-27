Four Players Get Stays In Cheez-It-Themed Hotel Room, Part Of NIL Deal

The Cheez-It Bowl and the Citrus Bowl are taking place at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Leading up to them, four student-athletes will get to stay in the City Beautiful’s cheesiest hotel room.

Oklahoma plays Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, while LSU and Purdue will meet in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd.

As part of the festivities, Cheez-It — you read that right Cheez-It; no “s” — is dishing out some NIL deals to four student-athletes and part of that involves a stay in what I can only describe as Chateau Cheez-It.

One player from each team is getting the opportunity to stay in the Cheez-It room set up at the Hilton Orlando.

Cheez-It has signed its first NIL deals with 4 college football players in the Cheez-It Bowl and Citrus Bowl:



▪️ FSU WR Mycah Pittman

▪️ OU punter Michael Turk

▪️ LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

▪️ Purdue WR Tyrone Tracy Jr.



They'll all stay in "cheezy" hotel rooms before each game. pic.twitter.com/dz4zjQgH2U — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 27, 2022

A look inside the Cheez-It themed hotel room at The Hilton.



Four student-athletes will get NIL deals and will get to stay in this room ahead of next week’s Cheez-It Bowl and Citrus Bowl.@fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/N1O9Fv7Y8c — Jessica Eley FOX 35 (@FOX35Jessica) December 22, 2022

No word on whether the cheese-headed mascot has to stay in the room the entire time or not.

However, don’t think that this experience is limited to student-athletes. The company announced that they’ll have some replicas of the hotel rooms as on-field suites available to some lucky fans.

Just a heads up on the off chance you get to hand in one: that is a strictly Cheese Nip-free zone. They are far from the same, and that is not the place to be mixing them up.

Normally, you go way out of your way to not touch the bag of Cheez-It sitting on the minibar, lest you want to shell out $12 for some delicious Cheez-It goodness.

Although, in this case, I’m sure the sack of Cheez-It is probably included in this instance.

