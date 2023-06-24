WATCH: LSU Bus Driver Daps Up Every Player, As Is Tradition For Last 6-7 Years, As Team Enters College World Series

updated

Videos by OutKick

The LSU Tigers showed up for the first game of the College World Series against Florida and didn’t break from tradition.

They showed off an awesome tradition as they hopped off the bus and entered Charles Schwab Field.

As that tweet says, that fella handing out daps is Willie Moses, and he has been the team’s driver for the last 6 or 7 years. Apparently, he does this every game, and it’s awesome.

I’ll concede that I don’t have any rooting interests in this year’s College World Series (I just hope everyone has a good time), but dammit, if I wouldn’t love seeing LSU win our man Willie a ring.

It’s safe to say the man has some fans.

Come to think of it, I think we need to break some internet machines and get a photo of Willie dapping up Olivia Dunne. That would either propel LSU to an easy two-game sweep or tear a hole in the fabric of time and space, but either way, it would be something to see.

One other thing I noticed while perusing the tweets attached to that video is that it seems Willie isn’t the first legendary bus driver the team has had.

Man, where do they find these dudes? That’s incredible.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

Bus DriverCollege World SeriesDapLSU Tigers

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

Leave a Reply