WATCH: LSU Bus Driver Daps Up Every Player, As Is Tradition For Last 6-7 Years, As Team Enters College World Series

The LSU Tigers showed up for the first game of the College World Series against Florida and didn’t break from tradition.

They showed off an awesome tradition as they hopped off the bus and entered Charles Schwab Field.

Willie Moses is the #LSU bus driver and has been for the last 6-7 years, he always makes sure to dap up every player before they depart. pic.twitter.com/MXWR5n8Wyc — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) June 24, 2023

As that tweet says, that fella handing out daps is Willie Moses, and he has been the team’s driver for the last 6 or 7 years. Apparently, he does this every game, and it’s awesome.

I’ll concede that I don’t have any rooting interests in this year’s College World Series (I just hope everyone has a good time), but dammit, if I wouldn’t love seeing LSU win our man Willie a ring.

It’s safe to say the man has some fans.

Willie ROCKS!!!!! — Joy Hammatt (@Joy4LSU) June 24, 2023

Love this! 💜💛✨ — Adrienne Fox ⚜️ (@Adrienne_Fox) June 24, 2023

Willie don’t get talked about enough! — Jarrett (@billiotgeaux) June 24, 2023

Come to think of it, I think we need to break some internet machines and get a photo of Willie dapping up Olivia Dunne. That would either propel LSU to an easy two-game sweep or tear a hole in the fabric of time and space, but either way, it would be something to see.

One other thing I noticed while perusing the tweets attached to that video is that it seems Willie isn’t the first legendary bus driver the team has had.

RIP the OG bus driver from 96-00, Big Jim Williams. Hell of a guy. Had a boxer’s fracture in his hand when he beat Foreman in the Olympic Trials so he could go to the Olympics. — Mike ‘Bones’ Boniol (@eqmgrbones) June 24, 2023

Man, where do they find these dudes? That’s incredible.

