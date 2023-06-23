LSU And Tommy ‘Tanks’ Top Wake Forest With Walk-Off HR In 11th To Reach World Series Final Series

A Game of the Century delivered, and then some.

Former No. 1 LSU met present No. 1 Wake Forest in the College World Series Bracket 2 championship game Thursday night in Omaha, Nebraska, with a date in the national championship series on the line.

The two best pitchers in the nation – LSU’s Paul Skenes and Wake’s Rhett Lowder – went heat-for-heat.

And regulation couldn’t contain them.

Skenes allowed two hits and zero runs with nine strikeouts over eight innings. Lowder allowed three hits and no runs with six strikeouts over seven.

It came down to LSU’s Tommy “Tanks” White, who fired a two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th for a dramatic 2-0 win in front of 25,000 satiated fans at Charles Schwab Field. The No. 5 seed Tigers (52-16) rock on to the best-of-three final series against No. 2 seed Florida (53-15) Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN).

LSU won its third elimination game in three nights. Wake Forest lost back-to-back games to the Tigers to finish 54-12. White hit his 23rd home run of the season and collected his 99th and 100th RBIs.

LSU-Wake Forest Stage College World Series Thriller

Game broadcasters were already calling it the greatest College World Series game they had seen.

“It was unbelievable. That was something special. It was awesome,” White, a sophomore transfer from North Carolina State, said. “Pitching was unreal. Oh, I mean, you just knew whoever would score first would win that game. Unreal pitching. Lowder was unbelievable.”

Dylan Crews led off the bottom of the 11th with a single to left and almost tried to go for a double. Camden Minacci relieved Michael Massey, and White launched Minacci’s first pitch over the left-center field wall – a 398-foot shot.

“Minacci’s one of my good friends. We’re both from Tampa,” White said. “Awesome pitcher. Awesome guy. Just a special moment. My heart’s beating a thousand million miles a minute. I’m gassed. I got a pitch I could drive.”

White guessed fastball.

“Didn’t get a fastball,” he said. “But I was so amped up. I just threw my hands at it. I’m lost for words. I’m excited. Wow.”

White never actually saw the ball leave the park.

“I saw my first base coach say it was out,” he said. “And I just started jumping,”

Go ahead.

