LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Continues To Parlay Her Celebrity Into Attention, Throws First Pitch At Baltimore Orioles Game

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese, who helped the team capture the National Championship, has risen to meteoric heights. She went from someone almost no casual sports fan had ever heard of (including the one writing this article) to someone who appears seemingly everywhere. On Tuesday, she threw out the first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game.

Reese gained attention as the best player on the Tigers women’s basketball team. She and her squad defeated the best player in college basketball, Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark, in the title game.

Reese garnered a lot of buzz when she overtly and excessively taunted Clark as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Since then, she appeared in a Cardi B rap video, agreed to appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, visited the White House, exceeded two million Instagram followers, and won an ESPY award.

Yeah, she’s a busy woman.

Recent ESPY winner and LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese threw out the first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

But, she made time to return to her hometown of Baltimore this summer. And during her trip home, the Baltimore Orioles invited her to throw out the first pitch. Which she did prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Props to Angel Reese on her first pitch, though. First, she properly avoided stepping on the first base line on her way to the mound. That kind of awareness is crucial for an athlete.

And although her throwing motion needs some work, she did manage to get the ball to home plate. It came in high, but she didn’t bounce it as several NFL players have this season.

Unfortunately for the Orioles, Reese’s presence did not help Baltimore early in the contest. The Dodgers scored five runs in the top of the second to take a 5-0 lead.

We’ll see if Reese’s championship magic rubs off on the Orioles, who need to mount a comeback for victory on Tuesday night.