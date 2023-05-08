Angel Reese Will Appear In Latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Videos by OutKick

Angel Reese is officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The LSU basketball star won a national title with the Tigers in April, and her profile has only been booming ever since.

She started a massive beef about potential visiting the White House, has been cashing NIL deals and can now add appearing in the SI Swimsuit issue to her resume.

You can catch the announcement video about her appearance below.

It might be time for Angel Reese to start sending Caitlin Clark some commission checks. Prior to the Iowa/LSU feud, Angel Reese was known as a talented player in women’s college basketball.

Now, with a national title ring on her finger and the feud with Clark in the books, she’s become one of the most famous college athletes in America. Hell, send Jill Biden some commission checks too. Feuding with the White House certainly didn’t seem to hurt her brand one bit.

Angel Reese will appear in upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She’s become significantly more famous since her feud with Caitlin Clark. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

She’s clearly enjoying her newfound fame, and how can you blame her? You need to cash in while you can, and with her millions of followers, it makes sense why SI Swimsuit would target Angel Reese for the new issue.

Olivia Dunne was already announced and the publication is now double dipping in the college game.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit teaming up with athletes is also definitely not a new thing. There’s no better example than Paige VanZant.

That seemed to really launch the former MMA fighter into the stratosphere of fame, and she hasn’t slowed down since.

There are plenty of other examples of athletes who got huge boosts, including Genie Bouchard and Alex Morgan.

Angel Reese will appear in new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She’s one of many athletes to make an appearance. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Can SI Swimsuit now do the same for Angel Reese? Time will tell, but there’s no question her profile only continues to explode.