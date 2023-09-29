Outsourced DC Sportsbook Outsmarted By Local Better With A Penchant For Poke

Videos by OutKick

I laughed so hard after reading this story that my face started hurting. Get this. According to the Washington Post, Intralot, a Greece-based sportsbook, operating on behalf of the Washington D.C. Lottery LOST MONEY in June 2023.

Granted, Intralot only lost $67,702. But a “win is a win.”

So not only do we have bettors catching a bookie sleeping at the wheel. But, they also won money from a government-sponsored sportsbook outsourcing its gaming logistics to a Greek company.

Why the D.C. Lottery is working with Intralot instead of an American-based sportsbook is beyond me. It is a little funnier that bettors got over on the government and a foreign operator simultaneously though.

A bettor placing wagers at a GamebetDC sportsbook kiosk in Washington D.C. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Regardless of the sportsbook’s location, I love whenever bettors get over on the diabolical bookmakers. As an avid sports bettor struggling to operate in the black, it’s nice seeing the little guy get a win over the sportsbooks.

And it gets better …

Apparently, a sports bettor gaming in a D.C. Hawaiian Poke spot, “Abunai”, did a bulk of the damage.

“How?” You might ask. Well, a Washington D.C. sportsbook known as “GamebetDC” operates betting kiosks at 70 businesses in the nation’s capital.

A GambetDC kiosk inside Abunai Poke Bowl in Washington, D.C. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

These rookie oddsmakers dealt inaccurate lines with high-limit wagers without requiring bettors to login with personal information. This allowed some data scientist, probably with a betting model, to rack GamebetDC for $20,000 bets per game or prop.

GamebetDC responded predictably …

Emergency action is necessary to promote the immediate preservation of the health, safety, and welfare of District residents. In order to curb excessive wagering and ensure responsible play at retail locations,” certain individuals could now be limited in how much money they were allowed to bet at kiosks. D.C. Lottery via Washington Post

Sportsbook love to hide behind ‘health’ and ‘safety’ to limit winning bettors

It’s hilarious when the same people arguing “sports betting wouldn’t harm the public” to get prohibition lifted are now citing “health” and “safety” for a policy change. The only “welfare” the D.C. Lottery is looking to preserve is its bottom line.

GamebetDC kiosks operated by the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming at Valor Brewpub in Washington D.C. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Don’t get it twisted: Sportsbooks don’t give a rip about your “health” and “safety.” I don’t care how long an oddsmaker’s “Gamble responsibly” disclaimer scrolls. Bookmakers have no problem taking massive bets from squares like Mattress Mack.

Yet whenever it loses money to a sharp, those same sportsbooks will quickly limit the winning bettor. For instance, I’ve been black-out drunk at a blackjack table in Las Vegas, but coherent enough to gesture “hit” or “stay” and that casino had no problem taking my money.

So tip of the cap to this whale sports bettor winning thousands of dollars in a Poke bowl shop. Hopefully, they make a movie about this person one day to inspire bettors like me.

