FanDuel Takes $20M Bath On NFL Week 2 Kicker Special

Every now and then the little guys get one over on The House. In Week 2, FanDuel Sportsbook set a line for “Every NFL team to make at least one field goal during the afternoon slate of Week 2 games” at +20000. Meaning, if you bet $1 on these odds, you’d profit $200. Well, FanDuel got caught sleeping and lost a boat-load of money on this prop.

KICKERS FOR THE WIN! 🤑



Every NFL team made at least 1 FG during the afternoon slates of Week 2…



Finance team just called: we're paying out more than $20 MILLION to FanDuel customers who locked in this bet! 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZBOMGe8bYq — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 18, 2023

In comparison, DraftKings Sportsbook offered the same exact bet for +3000 odds. As in, a $1 bettor would’ve came up $30 if every NFL Week 2 kicker made a field goal in every Sunday afternoon game. One dude (or group of bettors) in particular cracked FanDuel majorly.

JD of Goldboys runs a well-known Discord (behind a paywall) for bettors that releases plays for all sports. Well, Goldboys is definitely on FanDuel’s s***-list because their promotion of this line is a big reason for FanDuel’s L.

(Side note: My favorite NFL Week field goal made was in the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams game. Rams head coach Sean McVay elected to kick a meaningful to some field goal as time expired to backdoor cover a +7.5 spread in a 30-23 loss.)

Rams PK Brett Maher makes a 43-yard field goal vs. the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California during NFL Week 2. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

But, don’t feel bad for FanDuel Sportsbook. Publicly, it’s leaning into and using it as promotion for FanDuel, which is savvy. Privately, an oddsmaker or trader at FanDuel probably got terminated for this costly error.

Hopefully, for us “little guys,” FanDuel didn’t learn a lesson from this experience. Regardless of how buttoned-up these sportsbooks are, there’s always chance a line falls through the cracks. And after my 2-3 NFL Week 2 effort in the Circa Million V contest, this is a story that rejuvenates for the upcoming slate.

