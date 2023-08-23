Logan Paul Looks Like A Hostage In Video Claiming Dillon Danis’ Trolling Doesn’t Bother Him

Videos by OutKick

Logan Paul wants people to believe Dillon Danis’ trolling hasn’t had any impact on him.

Paul and Danis are slated to fight October 14 in England, and the trolling from the latter is next level. He’s been sharing a nonstop stream of photos of Logan’s fiancée Nina Agdal with other men. Does it cross the line?

Perhaps, but the move has taken the internet by storm. People can’t get enough of it. Things hit a boiling point Tuesday during a press conference featuring the two. It ended in absolute carnage and chaos, and it definitely seemed like Danis cooked the social media star.

However, Logan Paul is adamant the ruthless trolling hasn’t made any kind of impact on him ahead of the fight.

“If Dillon thinks a single photo he’s posted has rattled me at all, he’s a dumbass. I’ve been through the f*cking social wringer. I’ve seen it all, I’ve heard all the insults, I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who my wonderful beautiful fiancée is. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bullsh*t on Twitter will never faze me ever,” the older Paul brother said in a video shared by Happy Punch.

Logan Paul responds to Dillon Danis posting photos of his fiancé pic.twitter.com/C2s7FhzRw8 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 22, 2023

Logan Paul isn’t very convincing.

Do we need to send a SWAT team in to rescue Logan Paul? I’ve seen hostage videos with more convincing and willing participants.

Logan Paul’s body language is that of a crushed man. Maybe he is the happiest he’s ever been, but was that the impression anyone got from the video?

I definitely didn’t. Logan looks like Dillon Danis snatched his soul and he knows he’s not getting it back. The man looks defeated.

That’s what happens when a man loudly states, “Your girl got f*cked by 75 guys before you married her. Shut the f*ck up,” during a press conference.

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul are engaged. Dillon Danis has been trolling Agdal ahead of his fight against Logan. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Logan is favored to win the fight against Danis, but as I’ve said before, he already lost the internet fight before it started. Danis has been roasting him on Twitter, cooked him during the press conference and Logan Paul now looks like he’s been absolutely crushed. Best of luck to both men October 14. It should be an electric fight.