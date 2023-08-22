Dillon Danis/Logan Paul Press Conference Ends In Chaos After Nina Agdal Trolling

Videos by OutKick

The press conference between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis didn’t disappoint Tuesday.

The two are slated to box in October on the same card as KSI and Tommy Fury, and it certainly feels like Paul/Danis has become the main event in the eyes of the internet.

Danis has been trolling the older Paul brother nonstop by posting photos of his future wife Nina Agdal with other men and posting videos of her saying absurd things.

It was off to the races as soon as the two were on stage together, and Danis wasted no time before cutting very deep.

“Your girl got f*cked by 75 guys before you married her. Shut the f*ck up,” Danis bluntly told Paul.

From there, all hell broke loose and the event ended with John Fury flipping over the tables. It was truly a massive circus.

Crowd footage of John Fury smashing up the KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference…



[🎥 @MisfitsBoxing]pic.twitter.com/ccp0PSl5j1 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 22, 2023

Dillon Danis/Logan Paul presser ends with flipped tables and carnage.

Flipping tables wasn’t the only highlight moment. Logan Paul had a cake made of Danis knocked out and proceeded to throw the head of it at his opponent.

Security had to use every ounce of effort available to keep the two separated.

Logan Paul launched the head of Dillon Danis’s birthday cake at him 😂 pic.twitter.com/1M5gqycYV0 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 22, 2023

While Fury and KSI are at the top of the card, there’s no doubt Danis and Logan Paul is the show people will tune in for.

The trolling by Danis has been absolutely brutal. It’s maybe the most ruthless trolling in recent internet memory.

He’s lighting up Logan and Nina Agdal like Christmas trees, and as you can see from the presser, the nonstop stream of photos of his model girlfriend with other men is driving him insane.

Is bringing up a man’s woman fair game or too far? That’s not for me to say, but it’s definitely setting some fascinating states.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul’s press conference ends in absolute carnage. (Credit: Getty Images)

The two fight October 14 in England, and it’s almost certainly going to put up solid PPV numbers after all this chaos. Will Danis leave the ring the winner? At this point, I’m not even sure it matters. He already won the internet.