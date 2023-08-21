Porn Star Lena The Plug Jumps In On Dillon Danis/Logan Paul Feud

Videos by OutKick

Lena The Plug has decided to insert herself into Dillon Danis’ ongoing feud with Logan Paul.

Danis and the older Paul brother will fight October 14th in England, and the former has taken trolling to a truly incredible level.

He’s been tweeting nonstop photos of Logan Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal with other men and clips of her making sexually suggestive remarks. I’m not endorsing the tactics, but the topic has been trending for pretty much a week straight. He’s absolutely succeeding at generating massive attention.

Well, the porn star married to podcaster Adam22 decided to jump into the fray Sunday night in response to a tweet from Corinna Kopf.

While Danis is out here just cooking Logan Paul around the clock, Lena The Plug declared he has “big loser energy.”

you are def not the only one. big loser energy 👎 — LTP (@lenatheplug) August 21, 2023

Dillon Danis continues to destroy Nina Agdal and Logan Paul.

Danis might lose in the ring to Logan Paul, but he’s clearly winning the battle on the internet. Some might even say that’s more impressive.

The man went from being unknown to a lot of people online to being the hottest topic on Twitter for nearly a week.

Dillon Danis continues to troll Nina Agdal and Logan Paul. Lena The Plug jumped in on the action. (Photo by Johnny Louis/WireImage)

The reality of the situation is most people seem to be enjoying Danis torching Logan Paul. Again, not endorsing. Simply noting the reality of the situation.

So far, the only people coming to the defense of Logan Paul and Nina Agdal appear to be Adam22, Lena The Plug and Corinna Kopf.

All things considered, that’s not exactly a powerhouse lineup of defenders.

Will Danis end his now-legendary trash talking run?

It appears Danis has every intention of not slowing down his tweet ahead of the fight against Logan Paul. In fact, he appears to be ready to possibly escalate.

Danis recently tweeted he has something that he can’t share because it would result in the fight being canceled. Read into that as much as you want. Could he be bluffing? Sure, but given what he’s already shared on Twitter, it’s hard to imagine he has any incentive to bluff.

Also, where is Logan Paul when it comes to defending Nina Agdal? He’s leaving it to a few other people on the internet. How do you let your future wife get roasted like this for days without saying something? He called Danis a liar, but that hardly is enough of a retaliatory strike.

You lied about this

You lied about wanting to go 8 rounds

You lied about the cease & desist

You lied about saving my life in NYC

You lied about being a real fighter https://t.co/uBOPjEnxqM — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 20, 2023

The October 14 bout is shaping up to be a major event, and Logan can thank Danis for ginning up all the interest.