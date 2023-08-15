Videos by OutKick

Dillon Danis’ trolling game might be the most elite the internet has seen in a long time.

Danis is slated to fight Logan Paul in England in October on the same card as KSI and Tommy Fury. While the Paul brothers seem to be losing steam when it comes to celebrity boxing matches, the former Bellator fighter might be able to gin up more than enough interest for the fight given his nonstop trolling of Logan and his fiancée Nina Agdal.

What is Danis doing ahead of the fight? He’s flooding X, formerly known as Twitter, with photos and memes of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model with other men. It’s unclear how many are real or photoshopped, but the impact seems to be exactly what he’s hoping for.

not ja rule too wtf 😂 pic.twitter.com/DVFlAB4N8u — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 14, 2023

Logan’s opponent also shared a photoshopped porn meme of Agdal and KSI. I won’t embed it here, but it can be found on his X account. It’s right on the edge of whether or not it’s safe for work. Just be warned if you go looking for it.

While Danis was ruthless in his trolling, he did say he’d let it “slide” that Agdal appeared in the “Entourage” movie.

i’ll let this one slide i love entourage 😂 pic.twitter.com/0MTRCdewW8 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 15, 2023

Dillon Danis is lighting up Logan Paul on social media.

Logan Paul is a heavy favorite in the ring against Dillon Danis. It would be shocking if the older Paul brother didn’t clean his clock.

There’s really nothing to suggest Danis will even keep the fight close. While Logan Paul is certainly not an impressive boxer, he knows how to at least throw hands a bit.

Danis would probably roll in an MMA fight, but this is boxing. Having said that, Danis’ trolling is unreal. The dude just doesn’t care.

There are a lot of other tweets he’s firing off that are UNREAL when it comes to how savage they are. I enjoy my job and won’t drop them in here.

He tweeted that his viciousness might cost him the fight. That should give you an idea of what else is on his X account.

apparently Misfits is censoring me saying i went to far and threatening to pull the fight wtf 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 11, 2023

Is going at Nina Agdal as a way to piss off Logan Paul a bit too far? That’s for the two men to figure out in the ring, but it’s clearly generating a ton of attention.

The man isn’t slowing down and seems intent on embarrassing Paul until the bitter end.

Dillon Danis is trolling Logan Paul with photos of Nina Agdal. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

He better back it up in the ring. There’s nothing worse than someone who talks this much trash and then gets dusted. Dillon Danis took things to a very personal level. He better be ready October 14 or things could get very ugly.