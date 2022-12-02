Liver King Apologizes, Says He Did Steroids To Save Lives

Brian Johnson, known worldwide as the Liver King, has issued an apology after a leaked email revealed that his insane physique is actually a product of steroids. It was NOT just an “ancestral lifestyle” as he claimed.

“I fully own that I f***ed up … I lied,” the half-naked influencer said in a video posted to social media. “Yes, I’ve done steroids. And yes, I’m on steroids. I’m making this video to apologize – because I f***ed up.”

Liver King says he lied to save depressed people

Earlier this week, the YouTube channel – More Plates More Dates – unloaded the damning emails in a one-hour exposé on Johnson’s steroid use.

According to the emails, Liver King was taking a lot of human growth hormone. The emails indicate that he was using $12,000 worth of pharmaceutical HGH every month, and getting three injections each day.

Makes Barry Bonds’ usage look like child’s play!

Liver King apparently did more than just eat liver.

Anyway, ‘King’ was doing all of this all while going on social media and promoting the holistic wonders of cramming raw meat down your gullet the way our primitive ancestors did.

After months and months of rumors alleging his steroid use, Johnson finally admitted this week he did, indeed, have a little help.

But don’t worry, he did it for a good cause … I guess?

Liver King apologizes for lying about taking steroids.



Says he did it to save people who are dying from depression and suicide. pic.twitter.com/gYFMY8XEGS — OutKick (@Outkick) December 2, 2022

Well, there you have it. Liver King was just trying to save lives by living his own false life. Makes sense.

“This is why I f***ing work myself to death in the gym,” he added. “This is why I do 12 to 15 blood-burning workouts a week – just to feel like I’m OK. And hormone replacement has helped in a profound and significant way.”

Later in the video, King also assured us that convincing his millions of followers to buy his Ancestral Supplements products had nothing to do with business success. Johnson has previously said he makes more than $100 million a year.

“Nope, the Liver King brand has had nothing – or at least very little – to do with business success,” he said. “My companies were already kicking ass, already successful, before the Liver King public figure.”

Good to know!