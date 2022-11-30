Leaked Emails Point To Liver King Steroid Use

Say it ain’t so, Liver King…

Brian Johnson, known to millions on the internet as Liver King, has amassed his following by peddling an “ancestral lifestyle.”

What does that mean?

Well, it means a lot of things, but one of the big things is housing some liver, bro.

As he says, liver is king when it comes to crafting is ripped physique. However, according to some leaked emails, Liver King may have some help in the form of steroids.

SHOCKING: Liver King was on steroids 💉



Leaked emails shows that Liver King was taking almost $12k worth of pharmaceutical HGH per month, three injections per day. All while promoting his brand of holistic lifestyle, ancestral tenants, and eating raw meat on camera. pic.twitter.com/dl6AhuknBP — OutKick (@Outkick) November 29, 2022

YouTube channel More Plates More Dates unloaded the emails in a 1-hour expose on Johnson’s steroid use.

According to the emails, Liver King was taking a lot of human growth hormone. The emails indicate that was using $12,000 worth of pharmaceutical HGH every month, and getting three injections each day.

All the while, Liver King was on social media promoting the holistic wonders of cramming raw meat in your food hole the way our primitive ancestors did.

Rumors have been swirling for quite some time that Liver King may be getting a bit of a boost to maintain his jacked physique.

Joe Rogan even speculated that Liver King was ‘roided up earlier this year.

If you stop and think about it, it makes sense that Liver King would need something more than raw meat to look the way he does.

His whole thing is following the teachings of our ancestors, people who considered fire as a new invention. Think back to every drawing or fossil you’ve ever seen of a caveman. Were they ever ripped like that?

The Flight Before the Mammoth, by Paul Jamin. Those cavemen are in decent shape but they’re no Liver King… aside from the beards. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Most cavemen seemed to fall somewhere between Barney Rubble and Fred Flinstone.

They were never in terrible shape, but that had more to do with having to hunt wooly mammoths and walk everywhere than it did to crushing all that sweet, sweet liver.

While the true benefits of his ancestral lifestyle may be more inflated than his biceps, there will still be those who follow his guidance in their unending quest for swole-ness.

Why would you eat a vegetable when you eat a testicle 💀 RIP Primals pic.twitter.com/MNyfaVUaZn — OutKick (@Outkick) November 29, 2022

If you’re one of those people… have fun with that.

