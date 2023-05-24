Lions’ David Montgomery Says Playing For Bears ‘Sucked The Fun’ Out Of The Game

Videos by OutKick

You’d think playing for a storied franchise like the Chicago Bears would be great, though as former Bear and current Lions running back David Montgomery has noted, it sure as hell helps if you’re winning.

During Montgomery’s time in the Windy City, the Bears were not.

The former Iowa State Cyclone played in Chicago from 2019 to 2022. Over that stretch, the Bears posted a 25-41-0 record. That is less than stellar.

He signed with the Lions this offseason and will be part of the new-look Detroit offense.

The Lions hosted a gaming stream in which Montgomery and teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson played some NBA 2K23. On the stream, Montgomery touched on his frustrations playing for a team that just wasn’t winning.

Losing was] all I was used to,” Montgomery said, per Yardbarker. “And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I’m a competitor. I like to compete. That’s what football’s about. It’s so refreshing to (now) be in a place where that’s appreciated.”

Yeah, losing sucks, but it doesn’t help when the team doesn’t even double-check the spelling on his nameplate.

That would leave a bad taste in anyone’s mouth.

It’ll be interesting to see if Montgomery’s move to the Bears’ division rival Lions will yield any results. The team has been retooling its lineup this offseason and raised some eyebrows with how they decided to handle this year’s draft.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle