Lions Breakout WR Jameson Williams Left ‘Stunned’ By NFL’s Suspension Over ‘Gambling Violation’

Videos by OutKick

Breakout Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams was stunned by the NFL’s decision to penalize the young player according to the League’s gambling guidelines.

The whole League has been on notice regarding the NFL’s rigid policies on gambling ever since ex-Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley missed an entire season for a gambling offense that didn’t necessarily warrant such a punishment.

The League suspended Jameson and four other NFL players after placing non-NFL bets on their phones from within their team’s facility.

A few of those players lost their jobs because of the suspension(s); Williams’ strong potential was his only saving grace.

Williams, suspended for the first six games of the 2023-24 season, spoke on his run-in with the NFL’s rule book. The second-year wideout out of Alabama attested to being surprised by the firm punishment.

“No frequent gambling. I’m not a gambler. I’m a football player,” Williams said after Thursday’s OTAs.

Jameson Williams received a suspension from the NFL for gambling. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The League suspended Williams and three other Lions players — Stanley Berryhill, Quintez Cephus, CJ Moore. All of the players except for Williams were let go by the team after the NFL’s decision. Washington Commanders’ Shaka Toney was also suspended as part of the League’s investigation.

He added, “It hit me out of the blue. It hit a couple of other players around the League and on my team out of the blue. I wasn’t aware of this situation. But it happened, and I took it on the chin. I was ready to move forward as things moved on, and I got the consequences. That’s been my whole plan, moving forward from things and just looking at the better days.”

Joining an ascending Lions wide receivers room that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams looks forward to returning to the potent Detroit offense and making the postseason next year.