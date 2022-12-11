Former Alabama Star’s First NFL Catch Goes For A 41-Yard Touchdown

Former Alabama star Jameson Williams hauled in a touchdown on his first NFL reception.

The Detroit Lions receiver snagged a 41-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings

Not only did he score, but he could have walked in backwards he was so open.

Jameson Williams arrives with a bang.

Williams suffered an ACL injury in the national title game last year against Georgia while balling out for the Crimson Tide, and he was only activated last week.

He was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and Lions fans have been waiting to see what can do. He didn’t get much of an opportunity during the blowout over the Jags.

Well, he did today and he made the most of it. Ripping off a 41-yard TD on your first career reception is certainly one way to introduce yourself to the NFL.

Jameson Williams scores on his first NFL catch. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Expectations are through the roof for Williams in Detroit. In his one season playing for Nick Saban at Alabama after leaving Ohio State, he had 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was an unstoppable force for the Crimson Tide, and now after a single catch in the NFL, he already has his first career score.

Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the national title game against Georgia. He was a great receiver for Alabama. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If this is what Lions fans can expect from Jameson Williams on a regular basis, then supporters of the team are in for a fun time.