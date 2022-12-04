Lions Activate Former Alabama Superstar And 1st Round Pick

The Detroit Lions are activating former Alabama standout Jameson Williams.

Williams was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft, but hasn’t played a snap this season as he recovers from a torn ACL in his final college football game.

Well, he’ll be locked and loaded for the team’s Sunday matchup against the Jaguars.

Sources: the Lions are activating first-round pick Jameson Williams, the former Alabama standout WR who tore his ACL during last season’s national championship game. Williams is available to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. the Jaguars. The good day in Detroit continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2022

It’s unclear right now whether or not Williams will actually see many snaps, but Detroit fans have been waiting to watch him make his debut.

When he was drafted, fans knew he’d have to miss a ton of games due to his torn ACL.

Jameson Williams activated by the Lions. He will be able to play against the Jaguars. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Now, it’s early December and Williams will be suited up for the first time in his NFL career. The Lions have a weak 4-7 record, but in theory, the season is still very much alive.

It’s hard to believe that’s true, but Detroit isn’t dead yet. If Williams can come in and contribute right away, the Lions could see a nice boost. After all, he was a dominant receiver for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

In his one season at Alabama after leaving Ohio State, he had 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. The man terrorized SEC defenses, and now, it’s time to find out what he can do in the NFL.

Detroit feels like a franchise trending in the right direction, and Jameson Williams returning is the latest good news for fans.