Lions Rookie Jameson Williams Back At Practice After Rehabbing From ACL Tear

Jameson Williams’ long-awaited debut on an NFL field is almost here.

The Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver — selected 12th in this year’s draft coming off an explosive season at Alabama — made his debut at practice on Monday after rehabbing from an ACL tear he suffered during the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.

Jameson Williams will return to practice today.

Williams will have to undergo three weeks of practice before officially returning to the active roster. Realistic expectations look ahead to Week 15 against the New York Jets for a long-awaited return for Williams. The Lions will face off against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, then take on Jacksonville and the Minnesota Vikings.

Though Williams’ draft stock took a dip after the injury, he still managed to be the fourth WR selected (Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave) in a draft stacked with talent at the position.

Lions trade up to draft Jameson Williams No. 12 overall



The former Bama WR is heading to Detroit

Playing for the Crimson Tide in 2021, Jameson recorded 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He led the SEC in receiving TDs and was a first-team All-SEC selection.

Equipped with exceptional hands, speed and balance, Williams carries the potential to make Detroit’s offense pop at the perfect time in their year: coming off a three-game win streak and still in prime position to make a late-season push for a Wild Card spot.

Detroit is second in the NFC North, ahead of the Green Bay Packers (4-7) and Chicago Bears (3-8).

“I know this. He can run. He can run. And that’s not hard to do. You either got it or you don’t, and he’s got it. In that regard he can help.” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of his rookie WR.

The Lions are coming off a 31-18 rout against the New York Giants (7-3).