Dan Campbell Gives Another Passionate Locker Room Speech After Third Straight Win

The New York Giants walked into the lion’s den on Sunday and were torn to pieces.

The Detroit Lions handled the G-Men in Week 11, 31-18, and celebrated their upset win like a high school football team led by their passionate leader in Dan Campbell.

How can you not get jacked after listening to a Campbell speech?

The head coach addressed his resilient group with a Leonidas-like speech: keeping their hopes and expectations to reach the playoffs (regardless of their record) alive after proving they can hang in with some of the NFC’s best teams amid a three-game win streak.

Sunday marked Detroit’s first three-game win streak since 2017.

Campbell addressed his troops in the locker room: “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. … We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man.

Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three! … That’s outstanding, gentleman. You earned it, man.”

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs extended Campbell’s sentiment on staying focused to stay winning as an underdog team and keep “climbing mountains.”

The Lions absolutely punched the Giants in the mouth in Week 11. Not only did the offense keep humming behind Jamaal Williams’ three-touchdown game, but they also kept Daniel Jones on lock through the air, forcing two interceptions on the Giants QB after going six straight games without a turnover.

Detroit improved to 4-6 and will be back to their smash-mouth style of football against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. If they manage to tally another upset in Week 12, it’ll be hard to sleep on the Lions in the latter half of the season.

