Liam Neeson Must Keep Driving Or His Family Will Explode In New Movie

Liam Neeson is back, baby!

In a summer tradition rivaled only by Shark Week, Neeson is set to return to the big screens this August in his latest ridiculous action movie.

This time, Neeson will take the wheel in Retribution — a thriller where Neeson must keep driving a car rigged with a bomb or his family will explode.

Buckle the hell up!

Liam Neeson can't stop driving or his family will explode in the first trailer for #Retribution pic.twitter.com/4w9YBr6siY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 28, 2023

Liam Neeson stars in Retribution, which looks like exactly every other Liam Neeson movie

Incredible. Count me in. I’ll be camping my ass outside my local AMC all damn week just to get prime seats for this bad boy.

What a trailer. What a concept. What a movie.

Hey guys, we have this absolutely ridiculous action movie we’ve written where someone just drives around in a car all day and shoots people but can’t leave or his family will explode. Any thoughts on an actor?

Liam Neeson. Duh!

Taken, Taken 2 and Taken 3 were all incredible and all more unrealistic than the last one.

Remember that one time he had his teenage daughter intentionally hurl bombs into the air so he could figure out where he was?

“1, 2, 3 birds.”

Hilarious.

There was also the time Liam Neeson was thrust onto a plane and accused of killing people, only to save the day and somehow pull a tiny girl out of the sky as said plane was crashing.

Nailed that one, too.

He was also Qui-Gon Jinn, which, frankly, may be my favorite ever Liam role. RIP.

Anyway, can’t wait for this bad boy. Give me Liam Neeson action movies till the day I die. Need them like I need air to breathe.

PS: this Ted 2 cameo is one of my favorite moments in cinematic history.