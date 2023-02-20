Liam Neeson Shares Bonkers Opinion On Iconic ‘Taken’ Scene

Videos by OutKick

Liam Neeson wasn’t a huge fan of arguably the most famous scene of his Hollywood career.

Neeson has starred in a lot of big movies, but nothing did more to catapult his career than the film “Taken” nearly a decade and a half ago.

In the film about a former operator hunting down who kidnapped his daughter, Neeson famously tells the bad guys over a phone he’ has a special set of skills he’ll use to kill them.

It was a baller scene. Yet, Neeson didn’t like filming it.

Liam Neeson didn’t love iconic “Taken” scene.

While the legendary scene is viewed as the best moment from the “Taken” films, the star of the franchise thought it was “corny.”

“I certainly did sound scary, but I thought it was corny. It was a cornball. I really did feel that. It’s nice to be proven wrong,” Neeson said in an interview with Vanity Fair when talking about the scene.

Of all the legendary moments of his career to hate, this one shouldn’t be on the list at all. It definitely shouldn’t be viewed as “corny” or “cornball.”

How did Neeson even feel that way back when filming? Did he not realize how epically badass it was? Here is this character we don’t know much about other than he’s a protective guy.

Next thing viewers know, he’s threatening to burn the world down because his daughter was taken. The lines were epically delivered and the dialogue was awesome. If you find that to be a “cornball” moment, you need to take a second look at how you evaluate films.

Liam Neeson wasn’t initially a fan of legendary “Taken” scene. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

If you haven’t already seen “Taken,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s a great revenge film. You can pass on the sequels. They’re not really all that great, but the original is awesome. It’s too bad Neeson didn’t realize that while he was filming.