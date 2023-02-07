Is Liam Neeson Going To Fight Conor McGregor?

Videos by OutKick

Actor Liam Neeson called out UFC fighter Conor McGregor and it isn’t pretty.

Yes, that same Liam Neeson from the “Taken” movies clearly isn’t a fan of McGregor. And he didn’t shy away from sharing his opinion on the former UFC champ.

“That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” Neeson said. “I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”

Oh no. He just ripped McGregor’s height and compared him to the fabled Ireland creature. Them are fightin’ words right there.

Neeson went on to tell Men’s Health that he can’t stand mixed martial arts or the UFC in general.

“That to me is like a bar fight,” the actor shared. “I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong — the months of training we do. Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC. I hate it,” Neeson responded.

Liam Neeson is not a fan of Conor McGregor. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

THE BATTLE OF THE IRISH GENERATIONS

What we have here is a good ol’ standoff between the old school and the new school generation and even though I’m a huge Conor McGregor fan, I’d advise that he tread lightly.

The 70-year-old Liam Neeson has been around FOR A WHILE. He knows everyone and he also knows all the people that can make things happen – for better or worse. The country owes a lot to Neeson for bringing Ireland into the Hollywood and mainstream light. Irish culture runs deep and there’s a lot of bars and a lot of restaurants and generations of families that look up to Neeson or Neeson’s friends.

On the flipside, you have Conor McGregor.

Conor is loved by many – especially the younger generation. He’s arrogant, standoffish, will say anything, act first and think later and that “I don’t give a damn” attitude has made him a massive amount of money.

Hell, I feel like I just wrote out a movie script between the hotshot younger guy trying to take out an aging crime boss.

Conor McGregor will return to the UFC Octagon this year. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MCGREGOR’S QUESTIONABLE REPUTATION

In recent years, McGregor’s antics have also backfired. Many now see Conor as more trouble than good.

One of the things that really set it off was when he took a left hand swing at an elderly guy drinking in an Irish pub. This is exactly what I’m talking about with Neeson. Conor, you can’t be going after the Irish – the same countrymen that you claim to represent and fight for, in an old school pub of all places.

There’s also been the multiple assault lawsuits and investigations that have followed McGregor in recent years. Whether true or false, they still bring a hassle to any of his fans that continue to try and defend him.

Conor has denied any wrongdoing.

WILL MCGREGOR RESPOND TO NEESON?

McGregor has not directly responded to Neeson’s call out, although he did randomly tweet out “Irish proud- always,” along with an Irish flag emoji. That may had been in response to Neeson’s article.

Probably a smart move. Hopefully he stays silent after a night of crushing Proper 12 Whiskey.

Stay off Twitter, Conor!

Irish proud – always. 🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 3, 2023

NEESON VS MCGREGOR

Who would in a fight between Liam Neeson and Conor McGregor?

It’s a good question. Conor has those leg kicks that can keep Neeson away. But Liam Neeson has YEARS of fighting experience in training for movies like Taken, Batman Begins, The Grey, Blacklight, and The A-Team as well as countless others.

He’s also 6’4″ while Conor is 5’9″.

But let’s be honest, Neeson is 70 fricken years old and Conor is 34 and JACKED UP.

So although we probably won’t get a physical fight between the two stars, My God a Liam Neeson vs. Conor McGregor battle of words would be incredible.

Here you have Neeson, who is more temperament and composed but still has that amazing delivery. In Taken for example, he has one of the most famed and meme’d quotes of all time.

” I can tell you I don’t have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you…”

Liam Neeson in ‘Taken’. (20th Century Fox)

My GOD imagine if Neeson went all Taken on McGregor?

Meanwhile, you have Conor who will call out anyone and everyone and run his mouth and say what everyone is thinking.

Maybe Conor does jump into the word battle a bit. He may need to soon find a different occupation if he loses in his upcoming match against Michael Chandler. After losing 3 of his last 4, Conor desperately needs a victory here.

Otherwise, he may have to head to the movies.