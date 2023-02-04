Conor McGregor Is Back!

Videos by OutKick

The Notorious one himself, Conor McGregor is finally heading back into the cage.

Dana White announced Saturday that McGregor will face Michael Chandler sometime this year. The fight is presumed to be at the 170 lbs welterweight division.

The news comes as White also unveiled that both McGregor and Chandler will be coaches for the upcoming “The Ultimate Fighter” show set to air on ESPN and ESPN+. The UFC-reality series begins on May 30th.

CONOR MCGREGOR IS ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS FIGHTERS

Immediately after the announcement, social media began trending with plenty of reaction around Conor. Say what you want about him – and there’s plenty, the guy brings eyeballs and has transcended from “just being a UFC fighter,” into a recognizable pop culture star.

Despite being the biggest UFC name in the world, Conor has been highly controversial in recent years. So much so, that even some of his diehard fans are getting tired of him. He talks like Conor’s always going to talk, but he hasn’t been able to fight – either purposely by not booking fights, or when he does, by losing.

Conor has not fought since breaking his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier back in July of 2021.

In fact, he’s fought 5 times since November of 2016 and lost 3 of his last 4.

Conor McGregor was a double champion at one point in the UFC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MCGREGOR WILL FIGHT CHANDLER LATER THIS YEAR

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Michael Chandler is a fighter that is willing to put it all on the line. When I spoke with him late last year, he explained how he realizes that time isn’t on his side and that he needs to take as many fights as he possibly can in order to try and win a title.

Chandler is no fool. He understands the hype, the publicity, and oh yeah, the paycheck that a fight against McGregor can bring. And in true fight instinct, he knows that he could be the one to put the proverbial “nail in Conor’s coffin,” with a win.

Now, we just need Conor to stay out of trouble so the fight actually happens.