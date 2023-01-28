Conor McGregor Hit By Car, Says He Could Have Died

Videos by OutKick

UFC legend Conor McGregor got drilled by a car while riding his bike.

The MMA star took to Instagram Friday to reveal to his followers that a driver accidentally hit him in a “sun trap.” All things considered, his reaction was shockingly calm.

Conor McGregor survives getting hit by a car while biking. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life,” McGregor explained.

In the video, the Irish-born fighter loudly said, “I could have been dead,” but overall, remained incredibly calm. He even told the driver it’s “all good.”

You can check out the damage and a video of his reaction below. He also shared a photo of his injuries that you can find on his Instagram.

Conor McGregor is a very lucky guy.

McGregor should have gone out and bought a lottery ticket as soon as he dusted himself off. He had a lot of luck on his side Friday, and he should have exploited it for everything it was worth.

Getting smoked by a car while on a bike is a great way to die. You have literally no protection and there’s nothing you can do to stop the speed of a car.

Conor McGregor shares reaction to getting hit by a car while biking. (Photo by CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

We’re talking about a bike that might weigh 50 pounds against a vehicle that weighs thousands. When Conor McGregor said he could have died, he definitely wasn’t kidding.

Also, for all the stories about how Conor McGregor can get a bit wild, he was shockingly calm. He got hit by a car and didn’t even really seem fazed.

I guess that’s what happens when you get punched in the face for a living. Your threshold for shock and pain become significantly higher than the average person.

Conor McGregor hit by a car while biking. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Props to Conor McGregor for handling getting hit by a car like an absolute champ. Most people reading this probably would have had a very different reaction.