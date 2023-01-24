Conor McGregor Reportedly Accused Of Beating A Woman: ‘Thought He Was Going To Kill Me’

Conor McGregor is reportedly under investigation for allegedly harming a woman in Spain.

The UFC legend is being investigated by authorities in Ibiza, Spain after he allegedly attacked a woman on a yacht last July, according to Majorica Daily Bulletin (via Daily Beast).

The alleged attack took place during a birthday party for the MMA sensation, and the unnamed woman claims she was in such fear that she thought McGregor was going to kill her as he allegedly punched her face and kicked her belly, according to the same report. She also alleges McGregor threatened to drown her if she called out for help.

Eventually, the woman claims she jumped into the water to escape and was picked up by the Red Cross. She also didn’t immediately alert authorities. The alleged victim alerted the authorities in Dublin, who then contacted their counterparts in Spain, according to the same report.

Conor McGregor faces allegation of attacking a woman in Spain. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

“His behavior changed at that moment. It was as if he was possessed. I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me,” the unnamed accuser said in a statement to Spanish press, according to the Daily Beast.

She further told Irish police, “We have mutual friends and I have met him numerous times. I can’t believe what he did to me. He is a criminal. I think he would have killed me if I hadn’t got off the yacht,” according to Majorica Daily Bulletin.

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” a spokesperson for McGregor said in response to the allegations.

Woman claims Conor McGregor attacked her. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

McGregor has a long history of running into trouble with the law. Among his issues have been a reported sexual assault investigation, he attacked a bus carrying UFC fighters a few years ago over a feud and was also accused of attacking a man in a bar.

These allegations would definitely rank among the worst the Irish-born athlete has ever faced.

Conor McGregor accused of beating a woman. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

