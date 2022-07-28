Female Swimmer Speaks Out About Lia Thomas Walking Around Locker Room Naked

Female swimmers were unaware that Lia Thomas, a biological male who competes against women in athletics, would wander loose naked in their locker room.

University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says several female swimmers were stunned that the NCAA allowed this to transpire without a warning.

“There’s extreme discomfort in the locker room, there’s kind of these grumbles,” Gaines told Fox News on Wednesday.

“That’s not something we were forewarned about, which I don’t think is right,” Gaines goes on. “And any man’s changing in the locker room with someone who has different parts .”

“And so I feel like to have that kind of forced upon us — so not only were we forced to race against a male, we were forced to change in the locker room with one. And so it’s just this feeling of like, ‘What is happening?’ Like, honestly, is this really happening? This is crazy.'”

Gaines discussed Lia Thomas changing in the female locker room with OutKick last week:

Earlier this year, University of Pennsylvania swimmers also complained about Thomas walking around naked with male genitalia in the locker room. Of course, Thomas’ teammates did so anonymously to avoid someone calling them anti-LGBT.

So, in addition to inserting a competitor with a clear biological advantage into female competition, the NCAA made the swimmers born female grossly uncomfortable.

A biological man having the opportunity to compete against women in the swimming pool demonstrates a weakened culture.

At any other time in history, there would have been a consensus outcry over collegiate women having to, against their own wishes, get naked in a locker room next to someone with male body parts. But this is not any other time in history — this is bizarro world.

"One day, the country will look back at this period as a humiliating mark on history."



The president cannot speak. People think men can have babies. And the truth no longer matters.



Column today foreshadows how we'll remember this current bizarro world.https://t.co/CrB7SySYXx — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 19, 2022

Now, people are afraid to say the obvious: that Thomas competing in female athletics hurts female athletes. They are cowards.

If the sports media weren’t afraid to touch such a topic, this would be one of the biggest stories in sports. Instead, the topic doesn’t make the rundown.

#GirlPower, amirite?

This is not what progression looks like.