Transgender Double Standards Are Mind Blowing: Tomi Lahren

There is a biological female swimmer who identifies as a male and is still swimming for the women’s team at Yale.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer and NCAA Woman of the Year nominee Riley Gaines joined Tomi Lahren to discuss the Iszac Henig and the double standard in her sport.

“This is something the media has completely just not covered. But we had another transgender swimmer there,” Gaines said. “Like I said, female to male went by Iszac. He/him, actually swam completely topless, which is it was just extremely, the whole situation was uncomfortable. But there hasn’t been a lot of complaints there because technically. Isaac was competing with their birth assigned gender, their birth assigned sex.”

Tomi asked Riley’s opinion on how Iszac would have performed if he would have had to compete against men, and she said he wouldn’t have made it.

“This proves to me that the women’s category is clearly a catch all, and it’s at total jeopardy here,” Riley said. “But like I was saying, not many swimmers were conversing with Thomas other than Isaac. I think people were very touchy. They didn’t know what to do, how to handle it. The locker room situation was just completely absurd. It was uncomfortable. And so there wasn’t a lot of interaction, I would say, with a lot of people in Thomas.”

Here’s everything Riley and Tomi had to say:

