Le’Veon Bell Makes The First Major Social Media Plea For An NFL Job Of The 2023 Season

Le’Veon Bell hasn’t been in the NFL for a few years, but he wanted to let NFL teams know that his services are still very much available.

The former Steeler, Jet, Chief, Raven, and Buccaneer posted a video to X in which he offered his pitch to potential NFL suitors.

What exactly was that pitch? Well, if it had a title it would probably be “Your Boy Is Strong.”

I can take about 20 carries right now 😤💪🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/dUs7brAaKn — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 19, 2023

“Hold up, bro,” Bell said, verbally winding up. “Did y’all see how strong your boy is?”

He then made a series of faces to convey that he could not believe how strong “your boy” (himself) was.

“Bruh, your boy is strong,” he said to wrap up the ten-second clip, which was accompanied by the caption I can take about 20 carries right now.

Sounds like a social media elevator pitch for an NFL job if ever I’ve heard one. And I’ve definitely heard them before. Last year, it was all the rage, Terrell Owens, Chad Johnson, and Dez Bryant each offered their services at times during the year.

We’ve already had one high-profile offer from none other than Colin Kaepernick. Of course, that never had a chance of gaining traction.

In fact, if you called the Jets right now and said, “Hey, I used to play high school ball, so if you want me to come out and lace a couple of passes to Garrett Wilson for you, I’m free on Thursday,” you would probably have the same percentage chance of cracking the Jets roster as Kaepernick did, which was always 0%.

So, Bell is the first one to do it this year who may be worth kicking the tires on.

Le’Veon Bell had his most successful years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Le’Veon Bell’s Tweet Talking Himself Up Was Conspicuously Timed

Le’Veon Bell dropped his video at an interesting time.

Just two weeks into the season, there have already been some major injuries to running backs. Nick Chubb is done for the year after his grisly knee injury. Keeping it in the AFC North, JK Dobbins didn’t even make it to the end of Week 1 before his Achilles tendon decided to call it a year (he was on my fantasy team and having a great game too. That one stung).

Le’Veon Bell’s boxing has kept him in good shape, and he hasn’t been out of the league for too long. Maybe he’s worth a look-see for teams like the Browns or Ravens.

While there have certainly been players who returned to the NFL after some time away, Bell’s decision to go with the social media approach is a red flag. As far as I can remember it has never worked out.

So, I don’t think too many GMs will get Bell’s agent on the blower, but their hand might momentarily hover over their phone while they think about it.

