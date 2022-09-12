Dez Bryant Wants To Help Cowboys After Abysmal Week 1 Blowout

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t get their season off on the right foot, and former Cowboy Dez Bryant wants to save the day.

It was about as bad of an opening game as America’s team could’ve faced. A lopsided 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that cost them starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who left with an injury.

Former Cowboys defensive end and current free agent Datone Jones was kicking back and watching the game and he got an idea.

And as one does with ideas, he tweeted it.

No lie it won’t be a bad idea to bring @DezBryant in. He would definitely wake the WR room up. CD needs a mentor. — Datone Jones (@IAM_Dat_One) September 12, 2022

Jones floated the idea that Bryant — who has played just one season since 2017 — would be a useful presence in the Cowboy’s locker room.

Well, this caught Bryant’s attention, and he seemed to be on board with it.

I wouldn’t even need to play.. I’ll guarantee they’ll have a different attitude towards the game https://t.co/ANHKXbT8Wg — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 12, 2022

“I wouldn’t even need to play.. I’ll guarantee they’ll have a different attitude towards the game.”

Sounds like a plan… or in this case, at least a veiled threat.

What do the Cowboys have to lose? They’re the most valuable NFL franchise. It wouldn’t hurt to toss a few bucks Dez’s way and see what happens.

Bryant saying he wouldn’t need to play just sweetens the deal. He probably doesn’t have the hands he had during his heyday with the Cowboys.

In fact, since his last season in Dallas back in 2017 season, he missed all of 2018 with an Achilles injury, didn’t sign in 2019, then played for the Ravens in 2020 but only caught 6 passes.

In 9 NFL seasons, Bryant has just over 7,500 total receiving yards, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2012 to 2014.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle