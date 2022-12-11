49-Year-Old Terrell Owens Tells Former Team He’s Available While Eyeing NFL Comeback For Playoff Push

Terrell Owens turned 49-years-old on December 7th, but he’s ready to get back on the gridiron. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is eyeing an NFL comeback and has one particular team in mind for his return.

Owens, a five-time First-Team All-Pro, is one of the greatest wide receivers in history. He has not played a down in the NFL since signing with the Bengals in 2010, but continues to be in remarkable shape and ran a 4.4-second 40-yard-dash as recently as this past summer.

In addition, Owens has stayed on the field in various capacities since his unofficial retirement. He spent time with the Indoor Football League, American Flag Football League, worked out for the CFL in 2018, and spent last season with the Fan Controlled Football League.

While the competition was much lesser, the 6-foot-3, 224-pound pass-catcher mossed a defender for his first touchdown with the unique 7-on-7 league and schooled a defensive back for his second. He might be old by football standards, but Owens is doing what he can to stay game-ready.

Terrell Owens wants to get back to the NFL with the 49ers.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s ‘The Morning Roast,’ T.O. was asked if he’d enjoy playing with his former team. He said that he has already dropped a few hints that he’s ready, even a few to San Francisco CEO Jed York.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Owens said about whether he is interested in playing in Kyle Shanahan’s system. “Hey look, man, I’ve already kind of sprinkled some words out there. Like yo, if you guys need a receiver, I’m good. Listen here: third down, red zone, trust me. I’m a very valuable asset.

“I’ve been training … I’m already ready, I’ve already reached out to Jed York, I’ve already told him ‘Yo, if you need somebody, I’m definitely a viable (option).”

To close out the interview, he doubled down.

“Y’all still let those Niners know, man,” Owens said. “I’m ready, man. All I want is an opportunity, man. That’s all I ever wanted.”

As things currently stand, San Francisco is playing with backup quarterback Brock Purdy. He already has Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and check-down machine Christian McCaffrey to throw to, so a phone call to T.O. seems improbable.

However, maybe the idea of adding a strong, physical red zone threat to the offense would be enticing? Why not?