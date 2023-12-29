Lee Corso Makes Stance On Potential GameDay Retirement Clear

Videos by OutKick

Lee Corso will have to be dragged off the set of College GameDay before he chooses to leave it.

Corso joined GameDay right at the start in 1987, and has become the face of the ESPN program over the past 36 years.

The man has plenty of legendary moments during his decades as a major college football figure. Whether it’s putting on headgear or maybe letting a curse word slip on TV, he’s given fans plenty to laugh about and enjoy.

However, he’s currently 88 and will be 89 before the start of next season. Fans have long wondered how much longer the former Indiana coach can continue to serve as the face of GameDay.

Lee Corso doesn’t plan on retiring from College GameDay on ESPN. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lee Corso isn’t retiring from GameDay.

Well, he has now made it clear that he’s not going anywhere as long as ESPN will continue to give him a platform.

“I’m gonna be like that guy in Vaudeville. They hook him around the neck, and they pull him off the stage as he keeps talking,” Corso told GQ in a profile from Alex Kirshner.

There you have it, folks. Lee Corso will be dragged onto the set of GameDay with a hook around his neck as long as he can continue to talk. The man is married to the game and doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

Fans really thought it might be the end for the famous college football pundit when he missed multiple weeks in 2022 due to illness. He seemed to struggle the entire season with his health and getting to 100%.

However, he hasn’t struggled with those issues in 2023, and while his age shows at times, Corso still has absolutely no problem moving the needle. The man can even launch a sex joke at the age of 88.

How much longer does the famous ESPN personality have left in his system? Time will tell, but for now, he doesn’t plan on going anywhere. Let me know your thoughts on Lee Corso at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.