College GameDay Announces Lee Corso Health Update

Lee Corso is, once again, off College GameDay because of health problems.

Rece Davis announced at the start of the show Saturday in Austin, Texas that Corso “is still recuperating” as he battles an unknown health issue.

It is now the third week in a row Corso has been off GameDay. He previously missed time earlier in the season.

GameDay star Lee Corso has battled health issues for weeks. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lee Corso has struggled with health problems all season.

The iconic GameDay personality has had to miss several of the ESPN events because of unknown health issues he continues to battle.

A couple weeks ago, the cast informed viewers that there was more testing and possibly procedures in the future for Corso.

Despite the ongoing issues, which have not been publicly revealed, Corso has remained in high spirits.

Hopefully, Corso is able to recover as quickly as possible. He’s the face of College GameDay, and you never want to see anyone struggle with health issues for weeks at a time.

That’s even truer when talking about someone who is 87-years-old.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that Corso is able to return next week or at some point in the near future. College football just isn’t the same without him being involved.